Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223046
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 14, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Michael Span
1470 West 116Cleveland OH 44102
Other
Anissa Aikens
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Naomi Span
12730 Shaker Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 223046—Re: Naomi Span. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
