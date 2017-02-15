Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223046
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 14, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Michael Span
1470 West 116
Cleveland OH 44102

Other

Anissa Aikens
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Naomi Span
12730 Shaker Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 223046—Re: Naomi Span. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 