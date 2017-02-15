Date Filed Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223046 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 14, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 223046—Re: Naomi Span. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.