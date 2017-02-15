Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223051
Date Died
November 4, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 29, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Carol Ann Bare
7695 Delaware Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Decedent

Mary Mone
14580 Cherokee Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 223051—Estate of Mary Mone. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 29, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. D. G. Mille, atty.
