Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223051
- Date Died
- November 4, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 29, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Carol Ann Bare
7695 Delaware DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Decedent
Mary Mone
14580 Cherokee TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 223051—Estate of Mary Mone. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 29, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. D. G. Mille, atty.
