Date Filed Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223051 Date Died November 4, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 29, 2017 9:15 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 223051—Estate of Mary Mone. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 29, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. D. G. Mille, atty.