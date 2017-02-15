Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223052
Date Died
August 24, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Commissioner

Christina M. Hronek
8191 Broadview Road, Suite 201
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Applicant

Wayne S. Wells
23509 Clifford Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Margaret R. Wells
23509 Clifford Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Monday, August 24, 2015

Text

2017 EST 223052—Estate of Margaret R. Wells. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
