Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223052
- Date Died
- August 24, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Commissioner
Christina M. Hronek
8191 Broadview Road, Suite 201Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant
Wayne S. Wells
23509 Clifford Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Margaret R. Wells
23509 Clifford Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Monday, August 24, 2015
Text2017 EST 223052—Estate of Margaret R. Wells. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
