Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223054
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 16, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Natural Mother

Lacretia Sutton
3388 E. 128th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Roberta Sutton
100 Gould
Bedford OH 44146

Ward

Devin Dontez Sutton
100 Gould
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 GRD 223054—Re: Devin Dontez Sutton. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 