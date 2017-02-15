Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223054
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 16, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Natural Mother
Lacretia Sutton
3388 E. 128th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Roberta Sutton
100 GouldBedford OH 44146
Ward
Devin Dontez Sutton
100 GouldBedford OH 44146
Text2017 GRD 223054—Re: Devin Dontez Sutton. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
