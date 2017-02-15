Probate
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- 2017GRD223061
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 15, 2017 10:00 AM
- GD1
Applicant
Angela Pod
27460 Sprague RoadOlmsted Twp OH 44138
Ward
Ana Lazar
9520 Detroit Ave #905Cleveland OH 44102
Next of Kin
Angela Pod
27460 Sprague RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Next of Kin
George Tunea
120 Foxwood Road Apt. 7Coraopolis PA 15108
Text2017 GRD 223061—Re: Ana Lazar. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
