Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223061
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 15, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Angela Pod
27460 Sprague Road
Olmsted Twp OH 44138

Ward

Ana Lazar
9520 Detroit Ave #905
Cleveland OH 44102

Next of Kin

Angela Pod
27460 Sprague Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Next of Kin

George Tunea
120 Foxwood Road Apt. 7
Coraopolis PA 15108

Text

2017 GRD 223061—Re: Ana Lazar. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
