Date Filed Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223061 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 15, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 223061—Re: Ana Lazar. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.