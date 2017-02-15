Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223062
- Date Died
- January 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Elizabeth Kowalka
14509 Lakota AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Carol L. Barfield
3851 West 145th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Thursday, January 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 223062—Estate of Carol L. Barfield. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
About your information and the public record.