Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223062
Date Died
January 5, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Elizabeth Kowalka
14509 Lakota Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Carol L. Barfield
3851 West 145th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Thursday, January 5, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223062—Estate of Carol L. Barfield. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 