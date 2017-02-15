Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223063
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 18, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Becky J. Sovacool
2452 Elmwood Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Edward Girard Sovacool
2452 Elmwood Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Sunday, December 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223063—Estate of Edward Girard Sovacool. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
