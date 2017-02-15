Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223063
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Becky J. Sovacool
2452 Elmwood Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Edward Girard Sovacool
2452 Elmwood Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Sunday, December 18, 2016
Text2017 EST 223063—Estate of Edward Girard Sovacool. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
About your information and the public record.