Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223065
Date Died
January 12, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Keith J. Henry
7515 Castleton Place
Cincinnati OH 45237
Applicant's Attorney
Marvin William Bohm
24800 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Rubye W. Henry
4096 East 189th Street
Cleveland OH 44122

Date Died :Monday, January 12, 2015

Fiduciary

Keith J. Henry
7515 Castleton Place
Cincinnati OH 45237
Fiduciary's Attorney
Marvin William Bohm
24800 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 223065—Estate of Rubye W. Henry. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. W. Bohm, atty.
