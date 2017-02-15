Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223065
- Date Died
- January 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Keith J. Henry
7515 Castleton PlaceCincinnati OH 45237
Applicant's Attorney
24800 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Rubye W. Henry
4096 East 189th StreetCleveland OH 44122
Date Died :Monday, January 12, 2015
Fiduciary
Keith J. Henry
7515 Castleton PlaceCincinnati OH 45237
Fiduciary's Attorney
24800 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 223065—Estate of Rubye W. Henry. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. W. Bohm, atty.
About your information and the public record.