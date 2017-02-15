Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223070
- Date Died
- January 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joseph A. Betti
7604 Deerfield DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant
Michelle M. Gardner
400 Sentinel Oak DriveDayton OH 45458
Applicant's Attorney
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary
Michelle M. Gardner
400 Sentinel Oak DriveDayton OH 45458
Fiduciary's Attorney
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141
Surviving Spouse
Anne R. Betti
7604 Deerfield DriveParma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 223070—Estate of Joseph A. Betti. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Eder, atty.
