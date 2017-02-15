Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223070
Date Died
January 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Joseph A. Betti
7604 Deerfield Drive
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

Michelle M. Gardner
400 Sentinel Oak Drive
Dayton OH 45458
Applicant's Attorney
James Robert Eder
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Fiduciary

Michelle M. Gardner
400 Sentinel Oak Drive
Dayton OH 45458
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Robert Eder
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Surviving Spouse

Anne R. Betti
7604 Deerfield Drive
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 223070—Estate of Joseph A. Betti. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Eder, atty.
