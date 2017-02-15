Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223071
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Alice Wright
c/o David Swift, Esq.; Vorys,Sater,Seymour & Pease, 52 East Gay Street
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Lora Roule
9972 Parkland Drive
Twinsburg OH 44087

Defendant

Tami Roule Sealy
113 Sixth Avenue
Brownsville PA 15417

Defendant

Kaptain Melvin's Properties, Llc
c/o Larry Ettinger, 1427 West 86th Street,Suite 211
Indianapolis IN 46260

Defendant

Walter Kalberger
1259 West Hill Drive
Gates Mills OH 44040

Plaintiff

Robert Warren
c/o Collins & Scanlon, Llp, 3300 Terminal Tower, 50 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Thomas Joseph Scanlon
Collins & Scanlon LLP
3300 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2294

Defendant

Jean Kalberger
1259 West Hill Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Defendant

Barry Zipkoff
1655 Lake Eleanor Drive
Deerfield IL 60015

Defendant

Ettinger Bros, Llc
809 N. Delaware Road
Indianapolis IN 46204

Text

2017 ADV 223071—Robert Warren Jr vs Ettinger Bros, Llc, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. T. J. Scanlon, atty.
