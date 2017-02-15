Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223072
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Margaret Withers-Turnbow
4675 E. 178th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Text2017 ADV 223072—Adult Protective Services vs Margaret Withers-Turnbow. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
