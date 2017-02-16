Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223073
Date Died
December 2, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Gerald W. Ackerman
9814 Hazelwood Avenue
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Friday, December 2, 2016

Applicant

Linda B. Ackerman
307 Millsfield Drive
Cary NC 27519
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Lee Brumbaugh
Michael L. Brumbaugh Co. LPA
310 East Boalt Street, Suite E
Sandusky OH 44870

Fiduciary

Linda B. Ackerman
307 Millsfield Drive
Cary NC 27519
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Lee Brumbaugh
Michael L. Brumbaugh Co. LPA
310 East Boalt Street, Suite E
Sandusky OH 44870

Text

2017 EST 223073—Estate of Gerald W. Ackerman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Brumbaugh, atty.
