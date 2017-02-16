Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223073
- Date Died
- December 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Gerald W. Ackerman
9814 Hazelwood AvenueStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Linda B. Ackerman
307 Millsfield DriveCary NC 27519
Applicant's Attorney
Michael L. Brumbaugh Co. LPA
310 East Boalt Street, Suite E
Sandusky OH 44870
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 223073—Estate of Gerald W. Ackerman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Brumbaugh, atty.
