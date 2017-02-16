Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223074
Date Died
July 30, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Ruth Keeney
3613 W. 47th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Saturday, July 30, 2016

Applicant

Frank Keeney
3613 W. 47th St.
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Silas Milan Pisani
Slater & Zurz LLP
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308

Surviving Spouse

Frank Keeney
3613 West 47th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Fiduciary

Frank Keeney
3613 W. 47th St.
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Silas Milan Pisani
Slater & Zurz LLP
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308

Text

2017 EST 223074—Estate of Ruth Keeney. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. S. M. Pisani, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 