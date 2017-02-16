Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223074
- Date Died
- July 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Ruth Keeney
3613 W. 47th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Saturday, July 30, 2016
Applicant
Frank Keeney
3613 W. 47th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Slater & Zurz LLP
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308
Surviving Spouse
Frank Keeney
3613 West 47th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary
Frank Keeney
3613 W. 47th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Slater & Zurz LLP
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308
Text2017 EST 223074—Estate of Ruth Keeney. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. S. M. Pisani, atty.
