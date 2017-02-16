Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223078
- Filing Code
- CON
Defendant
Michael E. Bowling
Of Margrede Bowling, 4406 Ridge RoadBrooklyn OH 44144
Defendant
Steven E. Bowling
1166 Layfette RoadMedina OH 44256
Defendant
Terrance A. Lynch
2710 Roanoke AvenueBrooklyn OH 44109
Plaintiff
Bobby D. Bowling
P.o. Box 554Cool Ridge WV 25825
Plaintiff's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Text2017 ADV 223078—Bobby D. Bowling vs Michael E. Bowling, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.
