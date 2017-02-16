Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223078
Filing Code
CON

Defendant

Michael E. Bowling
Of Margrede Bowling, 4406 Ridge Road
Brooklyn OH 44144

Defendant

Steven E. Bowling
1166 Layfette Road
Medina OH 44256

Defendant

Terrance A. Lynch
2710 Roanoke Avenue
Brooklyn OH 44109

Plaintiff

Bobby D. Bowling
P.o. Box 554
Cool Ridge WV 25825
Plaintiff's Attorney
Egidijus Kazimieras Marcinkevicius
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Text

2017 ADV 223078—Bobby D. Bowling vs Michael E. Bowling, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 