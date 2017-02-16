Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223079
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGMar 14, 2017 1:30 AM
- Filing Code
- COA
Defendant
Judith Bowling
4406 Ridge RoadBrooklyn OH 44144
Plaintiff
Bobby D. Bowling
P.o. Box 554Cool Ridge WV 25825
Plaintiff's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Defendant
Michael E. Bowling
Of Margrede Bowling, 4406 Ridge RoadBrooklyn OH 44144
Text2017 ADV 223079—Bobby D. Bowling vs Michael E. Bowling, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.
About your information and the public record.