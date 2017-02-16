Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223079
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Mar 14, 2017 1:30 AM
Filing Code
COA

Defendant

Judith Bowling
4406 Ridge Road
Brooklyn OH 44144

Plaintiff

Bobby D. Bowling
P.o. Box 554
Cool Ridge WV 25825
Plaintiff's Attorney
Egidijus Kazimieras Marcinkevicius
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Defendant

Michael E. Bowling
Of Margrede Bowling, 4406 Ridge Road
Brooklyn OH 44144

Text

2017 ADV 223079—Bobby D. Bowling vs Michael E. Bowling, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.
