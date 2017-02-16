Date Filed Thursday, February 16, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV223079 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Mar 14, 2017 1:30 AM Filing Code COA

Text 2017 ADV 223079—Bobby D. Bowling vs Michael E. Bowling, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.