Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223082
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Brian Mysza
323 Paoli PikeMalvern PA 19355
Plaintiff
Laura Mysza
1263 Cliffden CourtSagamore Hills OH 44067
Plaintiff's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Defendant
Laura Mysza
1263 Cliffden CourtSagamore Hills OH 44067
Defendant
Summit County Fiscal Officer
175 South Main StreetAkron OH 44308
Defendant
The Huntington National Bank
7575 Huntington Park DriveColumbus OH 43235
Defendant
Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
P.o. Box 2026Flint MI 48501
Text2017 ADV 223082—Laura Mysza vs Brian Mysza, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
About your information and the public record.