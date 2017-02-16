Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223082
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Brian Mysza
323 Paoli Pike
Malvern PA 19355

Plaintiff

Laura Mysza
1263 Cliffden Court
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Plaintiff's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Defendant

Laura Mysza
1263 Cliffden Court
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Defendant

Summit County Fiscal Officer
175 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308

Defendant

The Huntington National Bank
7575 Huntington Park Drive
Columbus OH 43235

Defendant

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
P.o. Box 2026
Flint MI 48501

Text

2017 ADV 223082—Laura Mysza vs Brian Mysza, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 