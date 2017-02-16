Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223083
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$24,000.00
Date Died
January 20, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Terry Frank Pros
6100 Laurent Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017

Applicant

Eric F. Pros
639 Grantwood Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054

Text

2017 EST 223083—Estate of Terry Frank Pros. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $24,000.00.
