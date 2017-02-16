Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223083
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $24,000.00
- Date Died
- January 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Terry Frank Pros
6100 Laurent DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017
Applicant
Eric F. Pros
639 Grantwood AvenueSheffield Lake OH 44054
Text2017 EST 223083—Estate of Terry Frank Pros. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $24,000.00.
