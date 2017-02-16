Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223084
Date Died
December 26, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

John J. Rohrabaugh
3988 Bazetta Road
Cortland OH 44410
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Montgomery Platt Jr.
Gessner & Platt Co., LPA
212 West Main Street
Cortland OH 44410-1490

Decedent

Elizabeth T. Kepner
16226 Maplewood Ct
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 223084—Estate of Elizabeth T. Kepner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. M. Platt, Jr., atty.
