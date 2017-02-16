Date Filed Thursday, February 16, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223084 Date Died December 26, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 20, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 223084—Estate of Elizabeth T. Kepner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. M. Platt, Jr., atty.