Applicant
John J. Rohrabaugh
3988 Bazetta RoadCortland OH 44410
Applicant's Attorney
Gessner & Platt Co., LPA
212 West Main Street
Cortland OH 44410-1490
Decedent
Elizabeth T. Kepner
16226 Maplewood CtMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016
Text2017 EST 223084—Estate of Elizabeth T. Kepner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. M. Platt, Jr., atty.
