Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223086
Date Died
August 28, 2016
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Applicant

Anthony Rinaldi
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 310
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Rinaldi
Anthony Rinaldi & Company, LLC
1360 W 9th St Ste 310
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Lawrence J. Lucas
2810 Clinton Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Date Died :Sunday, August 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223086—Estate of Lawrence J. Lucas. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. A. Rinaldi, atty.
