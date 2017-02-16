Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223086
- Date Died
- August 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Applicant
Anthony Rinaldi
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 310Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Rinaldi & Company, LLC
1360 W 9th St Ste 310
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Lawrence J. Lucas
2810 Clinton Ave.Cleveland OH 44113
Date Died :Sunday, August 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 223086—Estate of Lawrence J. Lucas. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. A. Rinaldi, atty.
About your information and the public record.