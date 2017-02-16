Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223087
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Tanya J. Williams
19508 Maple Heights Blvd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff
John E. Williams
5550 Garden St.Maple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff's Attorney
26727 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Charles Michael Williams
8255 Persimmon Hill LaneJacksonville FL 32256
Text2017 ADV 223087—John E. Williams vs Tanya J. Williams, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. F. Slavin, atty.
About your information and the public record.