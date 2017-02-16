Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223087
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Tanya J. Williams
19508 Maple Heights Blvd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Plaintiff

John E. Williams
5550 Garden St.
Maple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jeffrey Foster Slavin
26727 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Charles Michael Williams
8255 Persimmon Hill Lane
Jacksonville FL 32256

Text

2017 ADV 223087—John E. Williams vs Tanya J. Williams, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. F. Slavin, atty.
