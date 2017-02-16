Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223090
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 9, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Don'queze Kimbrough
1617 Hillcrest RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Applicant
Miasha Kimbrough
1617 Hillcrest RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Applicant's Attorney
The Gaulding Law Firm LLC
3751 Prospect Avenue Fl 3
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 GRD 223090—Re: Don'queze Kimbrough. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. M. Gaulding, atty.
