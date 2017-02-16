Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223090
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Don'queze Kimbrough
1617 Hillcrest Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118-5500

Applicant

Miasha Kimbrough
1617 Hillcrest Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Michael Gaulding
The Gaulding Law Firm LLC
3751 Prospect Avenue Fl 3
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 GRD 223090—Re: Don'queze Kimbrough. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. M. Gaulding, atty.
