Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223092
- Date Died
- July 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Christopher R. Feighan
918 Beach RoadLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Friday, July 29, 2016
Applicant
Edward F. Feighan
918 Beach RoadLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
COVIUS LLC
6140 Parkland Blvd
Cleveland OH 44124
Commissioner
Edward F. Feighan
918 Beach RoadLakewood OH 44107
Commissioner's Attorney
COVIUS LLC
6140 Parkland Blvd
Cleveland OH 44124
Text2017 EST 223092—Estate of Christopher R. Feighan. Application to administer estate filed. E. F. Feighan, atty.
