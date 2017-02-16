Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223092
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Christopher R. Feighan
918 Beach Road
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Friday, July 29, 2016

Applicant

Edward F. Feighan
918 Beach Road
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Farrell Feighan
COVIUS LLC
6140 Parkland Blvd
Cleveland OH 44124

Commissioner

Edward F. Feighan
918 Beach Road
Lakewood OH 44107
Commissioner's Attorney
Edward Farrell Feighan
COVIUS LLC
6140 Parkland Blvd
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 223092—Estate of Christopher R. Feighan. Application to administer estate filed. E. F. Feighan, atty.
