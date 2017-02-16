Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223093
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
December 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Marco A. Dimichele
59832 Millwood Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Applicant

Justin Dimichele
5932 Mmillwood Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Robert Caine
Steven R. Caine
6775 Ridgecliff Drive
Cleveland OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 223093—Estate of Marco A. Dimichele. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. R. Caine, atty.
