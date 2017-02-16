Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223093
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- December 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Marco A. Dimichele
59832 Millwood DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Applicant
Justin Dimichele
5932 Mmillwood DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Steven R. Caine
6775 Ridgecliff Drive
Cleveland OH 44139
Text2017 EST 223093—Estate of Marco A. Dimichele. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. R. Caine, atty.
