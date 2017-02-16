Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223094
Filing Code
CON

Plaintiff

Donna Lee
177 Burwick
Highland Heights OH 44143
Plaintiff's Attorney
Franklin Craig Malemud
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
1400 Midland Building
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Defendant

Jai Hoon Lee
20 Bernwood Lane
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Defendant

Jai Hoon Lee
As Executor Of The Estate Of Choo Hong Lee, 20 Bernwood Lane
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Text

2017 ADV 223094—Donna Lee vs Jai Hoon Lee, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. F. C. Malemud, atty.
