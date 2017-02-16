Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223094
- Filing Code
- CON
Plaintiff
Donna Lee
177 BurwickHighland Heights OH 44143
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
1400 Midland Building
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Defendant
Jai Hoon Lee
20 Bernwood LaneMoreland Hills OH 44022
Defendant
Jai Hoon Lee
As Executor Of The Estate Of Choo Hong Lee, 20 Bernwood LaneMoreland Hills OH 44022
Text2017 ADV 223094—Donna Lee vs Jai Hoon Lee, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. F. C. Malemud, atty.
About your information and the public record.