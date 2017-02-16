Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223095
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 16, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Margaret A. Williams
14088 Lorain Ave., Apt. C231Cleveland OH 44111
Next of Kin
Jennifer Broschk
3228 Wooster Rd.Rocky River OH 44116
Ward
John B. Best
14088 Lorain Ave. Apt. C231Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 GRD 223095—Re: John B. Best Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.