Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223095
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Margaret A. Williams
14088 Lorain Ave., Apt. C231
Cleveland OH 44111

Next of Kin

Jennifer Broschk
3228 Wooster Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Ward

John B. Best
14088 Lorain Ave. Apt. C231
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 GRD 223095—Re: John B. Best Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
