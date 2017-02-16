Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223096
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 27, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PDM
Ward
Jeremiah K. Stover
2929 Columbia Rd.Westlake OH 44145
Applicant
Mark Stover
2929 Columbia Rd.Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
North Point Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 GRD 223096—Re: Jeremiah K. Stover. Application to pay or deliver minor without guardian. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. E. Markworth, atty.
