Date Filed Thursday, February 16, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223096 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 27, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code PDM

Text 2017 GRD 223096—Re: Jeremiah K. Stover. Application to pay or deliver minor without guardian. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. E. Markworth, atty.