Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223096
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 27, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
PDM

Ward

Jeremiah K. Stover
2929 Columbia Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Mark Stover
2929 Columbia Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Dale Edward Markworth
Mansour Gavin LPA
North Point Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 GRD 223096—Re: Jeremiah K. Stover. Application to pay or deliver minor without guardian. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. E. Markworth, atty.
