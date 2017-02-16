Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223098
- Date Died
- December 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dolores M. Lucas
5964 Deering Ave.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, December 4, 2016
Applicant
Gerald T. Martin
5964 Deering Ave.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
1832 South Green Road
South Euclid OH 44121
Fiduciary
Gerald T. Martin
5964 Deering Ave.Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
1832 South Green Road
South Euclid OH 44121
Text2017 EST 223098—Estate of Dolores M. Lucas. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Martin, atty.
