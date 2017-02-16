Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223098
Date Died
December 4, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dolores M. Lucas
5964 Deering Ave.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, December 4, 2016

Applicant

Gerald T. Martin
5964 Deering Ave.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Rachael Joy Martin
1832 South Green Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Fiduciary

Gerald T. Martin
5964 Deering Ave.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Rachael Joy Martin
1832 South Green Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 223098—Estate of Dolores M. Lucas. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Martin, atty.
