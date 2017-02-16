Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223100
Date Died
April 4, 1999
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Virgileen Flechler
3430 Rocky River Dr.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, April 4, 1999

Applicant

Elaine Russell
Applicant's Attorney
Erica Ann Skerl
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Fiduciary

Elaine Russell
Fiduciary's Attorney
Erica Ann Skerl
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 223100—Estate of Virgileen Flechler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Skerl, atty.
