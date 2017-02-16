Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223100
- Date Died
- April 4, 1999
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Virgileen Flechler
3430 Rocky River Dr.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, April 4, 1999
Applicant
Elaine Russell
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary
Elaine Russell
Fiduciary's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 223100—Estate of Virgileen Flechler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Skerl, atty.
About your information and the public record.