Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223101
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
March 13, 2010
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

John F. Jones
3735 West Park Road, Apt.4
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Sarah M. Jones
300 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 EST 223101—Estate of Sarah M. Jones. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. L. Roberts, atty.
