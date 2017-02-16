Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223101
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- March 13, 2010
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
John F. Jones
3735 West Park Road, Apt.4Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Sarah M. Jones
300 East 185th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Saturday, March 13, 2010
Text2017 EST 223101—Estate of Sarah M. Jones. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. L. Roberts, atty.
