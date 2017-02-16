Date Filed Thursday, February 16, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223101 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died March 13, 2010 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223101—Estate of Sarah M. Jones. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. L. Roberts, atty.