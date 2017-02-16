Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223102
- Date Died
- January 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Nancy A. Schmucki
30917 Walden DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Albert Gross
22900 Center Ridge RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Thursday, January 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 223102—Estate of Albert Gross. Will admitted to probate. K. L. Roberts, atty.
