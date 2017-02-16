Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223102
Date Died
January 5, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Nancy A. Schmucki
30917 Walden Drive
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Albert Gross
22900 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 223102—Estate of Albert Gross. Will admitted to probate. K. L. Roberts, atty.
