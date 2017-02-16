Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223103
Date Died
January 26, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Alianna S. Defreeze
3427 East 149th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Donnesha S. Cooper
3427 East 149th Street, Apt. 1
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Leroy Nelson
Michael L. Nelson Sr. Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 223103—Estate of Alianna S. Defreeze. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Nelson, atty.
