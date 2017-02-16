Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223103
- Date Died
- January 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Alianna S. Defreeze
3427 East 149th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Donnesha S. Cooper
3427 East 149th Street, Apt. 1Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Michael L. Nelson Sr. Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 223103—Estate of Alianna S. Defreeze. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Nelson, atty.
