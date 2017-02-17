Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223106
Date Died
February 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Clarice M. Gardner
14277 State Rd.
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Applicant

Shirley M. Lauerhass
15935 Kingswood Ct.
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Russ Reichek
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2059

Text

2017 EST 223106—Estate of Clarice M. Gardner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. R. Reichek, atty.
