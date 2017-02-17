Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223106
- Date Died
- February 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Clarice M. Gardner
14277 State Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Applicant
Shirley M. Lauerhass
15935 Kingswood Ct.Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2059
Text2017 EST 223106—Estate of Clarice M. Gardner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. R. Reichek, atty.
About your information and the public record.