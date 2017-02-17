Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223110
Filing Code
LSG

Plaintiff

Joseph P. Mccafferty
2001 Crocker Raod, Suite 130
Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Joseph Patrick McCafferty
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Brian G. Rice
Westlake Village Clare Bridge, 28550 Westlake Village Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 ADV 223110—Joseph P. McCafferty vs Brian G. Rice. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
