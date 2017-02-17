Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223110
- Filing Code
- LSG
Plaintiff
Joseph P. Mccafferty
2001 Crocker Raod, Suite 130Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
Brian G. Rice
Westlake Village Clare Bridge, 28550 Westlake Village RoadWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 ADV 223110—Joseph P. McCafferty vs Brian G. Rice. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
About your information and the public record.