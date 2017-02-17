Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223111
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Henry Macijauskas
c/o Algis Sirvaitis, Guardian, 880 East 185th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Defendant
Ramune Waters
9227 Bedford LaneOrland Park IL 60462
Defendant
Audrone Peskys
15344 Stradford LaneOrland Park IL 60462
Plaintiff
Algis Sirvaitis
Plaintiff's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Text2017 ADV 223111—Algis Sirvaitis vs Henry Macijauskas, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
