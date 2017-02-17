Date Filed Friday, February 17, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223112 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 16, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 223112—Re: Gary G. Lachapelle. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.