Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223112
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 16, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Ward

Gary G. Lachapelle
2054 Staunton Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 223112—Re: Gary G. Lachapelle. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
