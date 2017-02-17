Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223112
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 16, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Ward
Gary G. Lachapelle
2054 Staunton RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 223112—Re: Gary G. Lachapelle. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
About your information and the public record.