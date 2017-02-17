Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223113
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Richard C. Harding
14905 Lawndale Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Rina Harding
19202 Hathaway Lane
Beachwood OH 44122

Other

Ellen Worth
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 223113—Re: Richard C. Harding. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
