Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223113
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 16, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Richard C. Harding
14905 Lawndale Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Rina Harding
19202 Hathaway LaneBeachwood OH 44122
Other
Ellen Worth
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 223113—Re: Richard C. Harding. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.