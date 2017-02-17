Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223114
- Date Died
- January 20, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 5, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Doris Luton
2742 Noble RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017
Applicant
Gregory S. Thomas
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory S. Thomas, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 223114—Estate of Doris Luton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. G. S. Thomas, atty.
About your information and the public record.