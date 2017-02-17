Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223114
Date Died
January 20, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Doris Luton
2742 Noble Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017

Applicant

Gregory S. Thomas
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Scott Thomas
Gregory S. Thomas, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 223114—Estate of Doris Luton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. G. S. Thomas, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 