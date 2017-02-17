Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223120
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Frankie M. Lawrence
17311 Deforest AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Decedent
Louise Lawrence
17311 Deforest AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Fiduciary
Frankie M. Lawrence
17311 Deforest AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Text2017 EST 223120—Estate of Louise Lawrence. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
