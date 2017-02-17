Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223122
- Date Died
- January 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Margaret K. Long
2855 Drummond RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
20006 Detroit Rd
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Stanley W. Kimball
2855 DrummondShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 223122—Estate of Stanley W. Kimball. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. M. Stickney, atty.
