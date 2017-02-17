Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223122
Date Died
January 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Margaret K. Long
2855 Drummond Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Moore Stickney
20006 Detroit Rd
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Stanley W. Kimball
2855 Drummond
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223122—Estate of Stanley W. Kimball. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. M. Stickney, atty.
