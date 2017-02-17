Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223123
- Date Died
- July 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Raymond Alexander Wtulich
1043 Orchard LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Applicant
Laura L. Wtulich
1043 Orhard LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy J. Gibbons
P.O. Box 361622
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 223123—Estate of Raymond Alexander Wtulich. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Gibbons, atty.
About your information and the public record.