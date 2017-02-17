Probate

Friday, February 17, 2017
2017EST223123
July 19, 2016
RELSUM

Raymond Alexander Wtulich
1043 Orchard Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Laura L. Wtulich
1043 Orhard Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Timothy Joseph Gibbons
Timothy J. Gibbons
P.O. Box 361622
Strongsville OH 44136

2017 EST 223123—Estate of Raymond Alexander Wtulich. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Gibbons, atty.
