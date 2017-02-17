Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223124
- Date Died
- February 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Kathe E. Ahrens
18 Park PlaceBedford OH 44146
Commissioner
Rolf Ahrens
985 Shepard Hills Blvd.Macedonia OH 44056
Commissioner's Attorney
Joanne F. Gall
2828 West Central Avenue #9
Toledo OH 43606
Text2017 EST 223124—Estate of Kathe E. Ahrens. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. F. Gall, atty.
