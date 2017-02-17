Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223124
Date Died
February 12, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Kathe E. Ahrens
18 Park Place
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, February 12, 2016

Commissioner

Rolf Ahrens
985 Shepard Hills Blvd.
Macedonia OH 44056
Commissioner's Attorney
Joanne Frances Gall
Joanne F. Gall
2828 West Central Avenue #9
Toledo OH 43606

Text

2017 EST 223124—Estate of Kathe E. Ahrens. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. F. Gall, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 