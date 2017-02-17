Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223126
Date Died
May 31, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Mary Theresa Bistricky
7001 Broadview Road
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

James Robert Bistricky
7001 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Fiduciary

Mary Theresa Bistricky
7001 Broadview Road
Independence OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Surviving Spouse

Mary Theresa Bistricky
7001 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 223126—Estate of James Robert Bistricky. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
