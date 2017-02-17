Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223126
- Date Died
- May 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Mary Theresa Bistricky
7001 Broadview RoadIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
James Robert Bistricky
7001 Broadview RoadSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Fiduciary
Mary Theresa Bistricky
7001 Broadview RoadIndependence OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Surviving Spouse
Mary Theresa Bistricky
7001 Broadview RoadSeven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 EST 223126—Estate of James Robert Bistricky. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
