Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223128
- Date Died
- September 17, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Halina C. Myhal
10252 Greenheath DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Commissioner
John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302Parma OH 44129
Commissioner's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 223128—Estate of Halina C. Myhal. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
