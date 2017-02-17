Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223128
Date Died
September 17, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Halina C. Myhal
10252 Greenheath Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, September 17, 2015

Commissioner

John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302
Parma OH 44129
Commissioner's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 223128—Estate of Halina C. Myhal. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
