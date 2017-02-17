Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223129
- Date Died
- September 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
George M. Chase
7758 Oakhurst CircleBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of David J. Horvath
7100 E. Pleasant Valley
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Karl R. Kwela
6643 Cheryl Ann DriveIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Friday, September 16, 2016
Text2017 EST 223129—Estate of Karl R. Kwela. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Horvath, atty.
