Date Filed Friday, February 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223130 Date Died January 21, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 20, 2017 3:15 AM Filing Code WPB

Text 2017 EST 223130—Estate of Harry Edgar Green. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 3:15 p.m.