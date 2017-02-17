Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223130
Date Died
January 21, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 3:15 AM
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Harry Edgar Green
Manor Care, 16101 Euclid Beach Blvd
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Saturday, January 21, 2017

Applicant

David Rodney
2440 Eaton Road
University Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 223130—Estate of Harry Edgar Green. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 3:15 p.m.
