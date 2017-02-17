Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223130
- Date Died
- January 21, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 3:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Harry Edgar Green
Manor Care, 16101 Euclid Beach BlvdCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Saturday, January 21, 2017
Applicant
David Rodney
2440 Eaton RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Text2017 EST 223130—Estate of Harry Edgar Green. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 3:15 p.m.
