Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223134
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Danee Renick
4072 W. 227th
Fairview Park OH 44126

Ward

Adrianna Beall
4072 W. 227th
Fairview Park OH 44126

Biological Mother

Brittany Renick
404 Tennesse
Big Bear Lake CA 92315

Biological Father

Randy Beall
3779 W. 130th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Board of Education

Fairview Park Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 223134—Re: Adrianna Beall. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
