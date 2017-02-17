Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223137
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 23, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Latoya Congress
4317 Northfield Rd Apt. 310Warrensville Hts. OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Harvey Abens Iosue Co. LPA
3404 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Ja'niya Mcwhorter
4317 Northfield Rd Apt. 310Warrensville Hts. OH 44128
Text2017 GRD 223137—Re: Ja'niya McWhorter. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. L. Harvey, III, atty.
