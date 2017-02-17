Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223137
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Latoya Congress
4317 Northfield Rd Apt. 310
Warrensville Hts. OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
David Lloyd Harvey III
Harvey Abens Iosue Co. LPA
3404 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Ja'niya Mcwhorter
4317 Northfield Rd Apt. 310
Warrensville Hts. OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 223137—Re: Ja'niya McWhorter. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. L. Harvey, III, atty.
