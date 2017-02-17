Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223138
- Date Died
- February 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Hayri Safak
341 E. 272nd StreetEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017
Applicant
Rose Stackhouse
377 Halle DriveEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Fiduciary
Rose Stackhouse
377 Halle DriveEuclid OH 44132
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2017 EST 223138—Estate of Hayri Safak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
