Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223138
Date Died
February 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Hayri Safak
341 E. 272nd Street
Euclid OH 44132

Applicant

Rose Stackhouse
377 Halle Drive
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Fiduciary

Rose Stackhouse
377 Halle Drive
Euclid OH 44132
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Text

2017 EST 223138—Estate of Hayri Safak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
