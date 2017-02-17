Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223140
- Date Died
- December 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Michael A. Clark
13780 DalebrookBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Betty Lou Clark
15474 Hummel RoadBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Saturday, December 24, 2016
Text2017 EST 223140—Estate of Betty Lou Clark. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
About your information and the public record.