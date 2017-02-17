Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223145
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Ann M. Yurko
116 W. Glenlake Ave.Roselle IL 60172
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 East Ninth Street, Ste 10
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Matthew Roderick Yurco
Bellfaire Jcb, 22001 Fairmount BlvdShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Text2017 GRD 223145—Re: Matthew Roderick Yurco. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. J. L. Lowder, atty.
